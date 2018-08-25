Gold for Lara Gillespie at 2018 UEC Track Juniors & U23 European Championships

Wicklow’s Lara Gillespie won a Gold medal at the 2018 UEC Track Juniors & U23 European Championships in Aigle, Switzerland, today, when taking the Women’s Points Race, her second medal of this week.
The 17-year-old Scott-Orwell Wheelers rider, who had earlier this week won a silver medal in the individual pursuit, beat Olha Kulynych of the Ukraine and Marta Jaskulska from Poland in Saturday’s final.
The Wesley College Dublin student holds 11 Irish national cycling titles and won a silver medal at the European Youth Olympics in 2017.