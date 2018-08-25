Gold for Lara Gillespie at 2018 UEC Track Juniors & U23 European Championships

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Credit: Union Européenne de Cyclisme (UEC)

Wicklow’s Lara Gillespie won a Gold medal at the 2018 UEC Track Juniors & U23 European Championships in Aigle, Switzerland, today, when taking the Women’s Points Race, her second medal of this week.

Credit: Union Européenne de Cyclisme (UEC)

The 17-year-old Scott-Orwell Wheelers rider, who had earlier this week won a silver medal in the individual pursuit, beat Olha Kulynych of the Ukraine and Marta Jaskulska from Poland in Saturday’s final.

Credit: Union Européenne de Cyclisme (UEC)

The Wesley College Dublin student holds 11 Irish national cycling titles and won a silver medal at the European Youth Olympics in 2017.

