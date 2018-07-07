Gold for Rhasidat in 200m & Silver for Sophie in 800m in Hungary

Irish athletics had more success on Saturday evening at the European Athletics U18 Championships in Gyor, Hungary, following on from Sarah Healy’s gold in the 3,000m on Friday.

Tallaght’s Rhasidat Adeleke won gold in the girls’ 200m and later in the evening Sophie O’Sullivan claimed a silver medal in the girls’ 800m final.

A brilliant run from Rhasidat Adeleke in the 200m final at the European U18 Championships to claim Ireland’s second gold medal of the event! 🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/wDZed643Dk — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) 7 Iúil 2018

Adeleke, who had won her semi-final earlier in the day from lane 6 in a personal best of 23.77 seconds, set another PB for the distance in the final, stopping the clock in 23.52 seconds.

“You work all year, there will be doubts and things that will bring you down but coming out with the gold is crazy.” Ireland’s @RhasidatAdeleke after winning gold in the 200m at the European U18 Championships. pic.twitter.com/IwQportwNL — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) 7 Iúil 2018

Ballymore Cobh’s Sophie O’Sullivan also set a personal best when winning a silver medal in 2:06.05 in her 800m final, finishing behind a dominant Keely Hodgkinson of Britain who took gold in a championship record of 2:04.84.

A silver medal and a golden interview with Sophie O’Sullivan in 2:06.05 over 800m pic.twitter.com/ozpEhHNyAM — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) 7 Iúil 2018

Old Abbey’s Brian Lynch achieved a personal best of 11.61 seconds in the 100m of the decathlon and had a best effort of 6.61m in the long jump. Lynch jumped 6.74m, which counted for points, but not as a personal best as the wind was +2.4m. He followed up with a best of 12.48m in the shot put, 1.76m in the high jump and 53.12 seconds in the 400m, leaving him in 24th position at the half way stage with 3,338 points.

The girls’ medley relay (100, 200, 300, 400) team of Longford’s Adeyemi Talabi, Patience Jumbo-Gula from St Gerard’s Dundalk, Rachel McCann of North Down and Simone Lalor from St Laurence O’Toole narrowly missed on a place in the final when coming fourth in their heat in 2:13.64, placing 10th overall.

Miriam Daly from Carrick on Suir was 6th in a personal best time of 61.35 seconds in her 400m hurdles semi-final. Daly didn’t make the final, however, and was 10th overall. Fonore Harriers’ Louis O’Loughlin (Donore Harriers) was also 6th in his semi-final of the 800m in 1:55.22.