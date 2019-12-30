“I can’t wait to defend my Dubai Duty Free Irish Open title” says Jon Rahm

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm will be aiming to join an elite list which includes Seve Ballesteros when he targets a hat-trick of victories at May’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, the second Rolex Series tournament of the 2020 Race to Dubai.

The World Number Three has a record four Rolex Series titles to his name and two of those have come at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open – first at Portstewart Golf Club in 2017 and again at Lahinch Golf Club last July.

Only Ballesteros, Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer and Colin Montgomerie have won Ireland’s national open on three occasions.

The 25-year-old Rahm, who last month became the first Spanish player since Ballesteros to be crowned European Tour Number One by winning the 2019 Race to Dubai, is a hugely popular figure with golf fans in this country.

Rahm’s two-stroke victory at a sold-out Lahinch Golf Club last July was the first of three wins in his 2019 European Tour campaign and was followed by triumphs at the Mutuactivos Open de España and the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

He will defend his title at Mount Juliet Estate in Co. Kilkenny, from May 28-31, where 2010 U.S. Open Champion and Ryder Cup hero Graeme McDowell will serve as host for the first of two successive editions.

“I can’t wait to return to Ireland and defend my Dubai Duty Irish Open title at Mount Juliet Estate,” said Rahm. “I love playing in front of the crowds there. They are passionate and supportive, while also being respectful and knowledgeable, and that’s why I think I’ve managed to build a strong connection with them in the last three years.”

Mount Juliet Estate already boasts a prestigious list of winners after a three-year stint of hosting the historic event – with Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer and Sam Torrance winning there in 1993, 1994 and 1995 respectively – and Rahm will be hoping to join another prestigious list this May.

The luxury five-star resort in Kilkenny also hosted Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf in 1997, a challenge match between Tom Watson and Fred Couples, won by the latter, as well as the WGC-American Express Championship in 2002 and 2004 – won by Tiger Woods and Ernie Els respectively.