IAAF Diamond League Finals in Zurich & Brussels on 30th & 31st August

The two eagerly anticipated IAAF Diamond League Finals, the Weltklasse in Zurich tonight, Thursday 30th August and the AG Memorial Van Damme in Brussels on Friday 31st August will see the 2018 Diamond League champions decided in a dramatic championships-style winner-take-all format.

After accumulating points over the course of the dozen meetings leading up to the two finals, the top seven athletes in the 200m, 400m and 400m hurdles, the top eight in the 100m, 100/110m hurdles, long jump, triple jump, shot put, discus and javelin, and the top 12 in the middle and long distances, high jump and pole vault have all earned invitations to compete in their respective finals where they’ll battle for the coveted Diamond Trophy and a US$50,000 winner’s cash prize.

The Men’s 200m final in Zurich will feature American Noah Lyles, the world leader this season at 19.65 seconds, taking on world champion Ramil Guliyev of Turkey who clocked 19.76 when taking the European title recently.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast and Dina Asher-Smith of Britain, the recently crowned African and European champions double sprint champions respectively, will clash in the Zurich 100m.

The Swiss city will also host the Men’s Shot Put Final, a showdown between European champion Michal Haratyk of Poland, world champion Tomas Walsh of New Zealand, and Olympic champion Ryan Crouser of the USA. All three have thrown beyond 22 metres this season, Walsh 22.67m, Crouser 22.53m and Haratyk 22.08m.

The season’s three 90-metre javelin throwers, Olympic and European champion Thomas Röhler, world champion Johannes Vetter and European silver medallist Andreas Hofmann, will all line-up again at Zurich’s Letzigrund Stadium alongside Czech Jakub Vadlejch, the defending Diamond League champion.

Zurich will witness Mariya Lasitskene, the twice world and European high jump champion, bidding for a successful title defence. The field will include Bulgaria’s Mirela Demireva who put a halt to Lasitskene’s 45-meeting win streak in Rabat last month.

Ekaterina Stefanidi, the world, Olympic and European champion in the pole vault, will defend her Diamond League title in another head-to-head battle with long-time rival Sandi Morris, the world leader at 4.95m and winner in Birmingham recently.

Brussels will see Armand Duplantis back in action in the pole vault less than three weeks after the 18-year-old’s stunning 6.05m clearance to capture the European title. He’ll take on seven-time Diamond League champion Renaud Lavillenie and authorised neutral athlete Timur Morgunov, who also topped 6m for the first time to take European silver.

US$100,000 will be at stake in each of the 16 Diamond Trophy disciplines in both Zurich and Brussels for a total combined prize purse of $3.2 million. Prize money will be paid as follows:

1st – US$50,000

2nd – US$20,000

3rd – US$10,000

4th – US$6000

5th – US$5000

6th – US$4000

7th – US$3000

8th – US$2000

There will also be rewards for 9th-12th place finishers in distance races and ninth-lane runners in sprints.

2018 IAAF Diamond League Finals

Zurich, Thursday 30th August 2018:

Men 200m

Men 400m

Men 1,500m

Men 3,000m Steeplechase

Men 400m Hurdles

Men Long Jump

Men Shot Put

Men Javelin

Women 100m

Women 800m

Women 3,000/5,000m (to race over 5,000m)

Women 400m Hurdles

Women High Jump

Women Pole Vault

Women Triple Jump

Women Javelin

Brussels, Friday 31st August 2018:

Men 100m

Men 800m

Men 3,000/5,000 (to race over 5,000m)

Men 110m Hurdles

Men High Jump

Men Pole Vault

Men Triple Jump

Men Discus Throw

Women 200m

Women 400m

Women 1,500m

Women 3,000m Steeplechase

Women 100m Hurdles

Women Long Jump

Women Shot Put (this event will take place on Thursday, 30th August 2018)

Women Discus Throw