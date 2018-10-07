Ireland competes in Longines FEI Nations Cup World Final in Barcelona today

The Ireland Team of Billy Twomey (Kimba Flamenco), Anthony Condon (SFS Aristio), Shane Breen (Ipswich Van De Wolfsakker) and Darragh Kenny (Balou Du Reventon) competes in the Longines FEI Nations Cup World Final at Real Club de Polo in Barcelona today, with a total of €1.25 million in prizemoney at stake.

Ireland, the European Showjumping Champions, are among the teams that have made it through to the final, with Austria, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Switzerland competing against the Rodrigo Pessoa-managed Irish quartet.

From an initial field of 15 teams, Germany, USA, Canada and Britain all failed to qualify for today’s Longines FEI Nations Cup World Final.

Action gets underway in Barcelona at 2pm Irish time.