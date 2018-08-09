Ireland gets favourable draw of last to jump in Friday’s Longines FEI Nations Cup 

The Irish Showjumping team has been drawn last to jump of the eight teams for Friday’s Longines FEI Nations Cup of Ireland for the Aga Khan Trophy following the draw this afternoon.

Italy has been drawn first to jump, followed by Britain, Switzerland, Netherlands, France, Mexico, USA, and Ireland.

The Rodrigo Pessoa-named Irish Aga Khan team is as follows:

Shane Sweetnam with Main Road.

Mark McAuley and Utchan De Belheme.

Paul O’Shea with Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu.

Cameron Hanley with Quirex.

Ireland, France, Britain, Italy, Netherlands and Switzerland are all competing for Nations Cup points, while last year’s winners, USA, are back to defend their title. Mexico will participate in the Nations Cup in Dublin for the first time in 37 years on Friday afternoon.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s Longines FEI Nations Cup, Irish Showjumping Team Manager, Rodrigo Pessoa, said:

“We are really looking forward to it. Our riders are ready, they are experienced and up for the challenge in front of our home crowd. We have four solid riders and they know what to expect. We are expecting a close competition, the teams look pretty even and you couldn’t say one stands out. We will be respecting all our opponents and hoping for a good result. ”

If Ireland wins the Longines FEI Nations Cup they may finish top of the 2018 European Division 1 Nations Cup League table. Pessoa’s team currently lies third following their thrilling jump-off victory in the Nations Cup at Hickstead recently.

Live TV coverage on RTÉ 1 will begin at 1.45pm, with the Longines FEI Nations Cup of Ireland for the Aga Khan Trophy starting at 3pm.