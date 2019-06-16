Ireland in Longines FEI Nations Cup action in Sopot at 9.30am on Sunday

The Irish Show Jumping team have been drawn first to go in Sunday’s Longines FEI Nations Cup at Sopot in Poland.

Rodrigo Pessoa’s side will begin the competition at 9.30am Irish time and will be followed into the arena by Poland, France, Brazil, Germany, Belgium, Austria and The Netherlands.

Brazilian Pessoa has chosen the following four combinations to represent Ireland on Sunday:

Paul O’Shea and Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu.

Shane Sweetnam with Alejandro.

Peter Moloney and Chianti’s Champion.

Bertram Allen with Harley VD Bisschop.



The Polish Nations Cup competition is significant, not only for the fact that it is Ireland’s second scoring round of this year’s Longines FEI Nations Cup, but two of the team’s horses, Harley VD Bisschop and Alejandro, will be tested at this level for the first time.

Ireland gained 70 league points from their first points-scoring outing in the French Nations Cup at La Baule last month. Sopot, Hickstead and Dublin make up the side’s other scoring competitions.

Meanwhile, Cork rider Billy Twomey and Chat Botte E.D. won the 1m50 two-phase competition today in Sopot, finishing half a second ahead of Belgian runner-up Gudrun Patteet and Sea Coast Crystal de Leau.