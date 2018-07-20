Ireland second in Aachen Nations Cup as Jordan Coyle wins again in Canada

Rodrigo Pessoa’s Irish Showjumping team produced an excellent second round comeback to finish as runners-up in the Aachen Mercedes-Benz Nations Cup in Germany.

The Irish found themselves in fifth position at the halfway stage on five faults thanks to a clear round from Cameron Hanley with the nine-year-old Quirex, a single time fault from Shane Sweetnam and Chaqui Z and four faults from Cian O’Connor with Good Luck.

In the second round, Corkman Sweetnam again finished with just one time fault, before Darragh Kenny riding Babalou produced a clear round. A vital clear from regular Irish anchorman O’Connor saw Ireland finish on a two round total of six faults – overtaking Belgium, Switzerland and Netherlands to claim second place behind winners Germany who finished on four faults.



Credit: Cian O’Connor Facebook Page @cianoconnorofficial

The Netherlands finished in third place with nine faults, followed by Switzerland, USA, Belgium, France and Italy.

Shane Sweetnam with Chaqui Z – 1/1

Darragh Kenny and Babalou – (12)/0

Cameron Hanley with Quirex – 0/(8)

Cian O’Connor and Good Luck – 4/0

Meanwhile at the CSI3* Ottawa International Horse Show at Wesley Clover Parks in Ottawa, Canada, Ireland’s Jordan Coyle claimed victory in the $35,500 CSI3* Capital Classic.

From a starting field of 30 international competitors over the Alan Wade-designed course, Coyle and Eristov grabbed the early lead in the jump-off with a clear in 40.22 seconds.

Seven more challengers attempted to beat him, with 25-year-old Lindsay Douglass and Butterfly Tibri Z for the US coming closest, clocking 41.70 seconds. Another American, Jonathan McCrea, riding Aristoteles V, took third place with a jump-off time of 41.87 seconds.



Credit: Ben Radvanyi Photography

Jordan Coyle said of his winning mount, the Dutch Warmblood gelding, Eristov, who he has only partnered since the beginning of the year:

“He’s been very, very good to me. Today felt pretty easy and relaxed for him. I think he’s a very special horse, and for sure he’ll do good things in the future.”

Coyle, who is making his inaugural visit to the Ottawa Equestrian Tournaments, also won the $7,500 Speed Derby, riding Mojo TSP, last Sunday.