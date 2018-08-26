Ireland third in FEI Eventing Nations Cup at Millstreet

The Irish Eventing team finished third at the FEI Eventing Nations Cup at Millstreet International Horse Trials on Sunday.

The Sally Corscadden-managed side saw their chances of victory decline sharply when awarded a score of 100 penalties for the withdrawal of Clare Abbott’s injured horse Euro Prince (ISH) before the Dressage phase.

Ireland added only 4.8 time penalties to their total in Saturday’s Cross Country along with 20 penalties for a substitution when James O’Haire riding China Doll (ISH) came in for Abbott.

Sunday’s Showjumping phase saw Sarah Ennis and Woodcourt Garrison (ISH) jump clear, while Austin O’Connor and Kilpatrick Knight (ISH) (TIH) had one fence down and James O’Haire with China Doll (ISH) finished with 8 faults.

Ireland finished in third position on a total score of 203 penalties. France won the competition on 114.0, with Britain second on 123.9.

A second Irish team of Brian Morrison, Pádraig Flanagan, Patrick Byrne and Emily Jane Corbett finished fourth but were not eligible for points. The USA finished fifth.

Austin O’Connor and Kilpatrick Knight (ISH) (TIH) was best of the Irish individually in seventh in the CICO3* competition on a score of 35.6, with victory going to French rider Thomas Carlile with Upsilon on 17.30.

The EPS Group CCI1* was won by Ireland’s Patrick Whelan with Killossery Karisma. The Gallivan Murphy Hooper Dolan CIC1* saw Brian Morrison and Cassero win Section A, while Section B was won by Stephen Smith with Hill Patrol.

Sunday’s action was the conclusion of a busy fortnight for Millstreet having hosted the Millstreet International Horse Show the week prior to the Millstreet International Horse Trials.