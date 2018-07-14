Ireland’s U18 Showjumpers win European Championships Bronze Medal

Irish U18 Showjumpers claimed a bronze medal at the European Championships in Fontainbleau, France, after a battling performance.

The Irish team of Kilkenny’s Jack Ryan, Kate Derwin from Athlone, Clare’s Jason Foley and Harry Allen from Wexford, were in fourth place after Thursday’s second round of the team competition and overtook Italy in Friday’s decider to claim a place on the podium.

Ireland ended the competition on a three-round total of 25.15 faults. Belgium took the gold on 14.55 faults while Britain claimed silver on 22.29 faults – less than a fence ahead of the Irish team.

Irish Youth team manager James Kernan was very pleased with his side’s performance, stating:

“I am so proud of how our team performed under real pressure. This was a really tough team championship and to battle our way up to claim a podium finish is just reward for the huge effort and preparation of all our squad – I really cannot praise them enough. We have two team medals in the bag and are looking forward to the rest of the competitions over the weekend.”