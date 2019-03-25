Irish 1-2-3 in Spain Sunshine Tour Grand Prix

Waterford’s Peter Moloney led home an Irish 1-2-3 in Sunday’s four-star Grand Prix at the Spanish Sunshine Tour in Vejer De La Frontera.

Moloney and the 14-year-old mare Ornellaia captured their second win in the space of a few weeks as the combination had won the Grand Prix at Vejer at the beginning of March on their first outing together.

This victory for the 28-year-old rider from Dungarvan came following an 11 horse jump-off where they posted a double clear round in 47.08 seconds to take the top prize of over €36,000.

The winning rider admitted he hadn’t expected the win:

“I’m pretty surprised to be back on top off the podium, to be honest. I didn’t think I’d win the first CSI4* GP, let alone win this one. The mare gave everything today, I was pretty tight to the time in the first round, but we got away with it and we really made sure we went for it in the second round and got the win.”

Moloney’s cousin Anthony Condon took second place with SFS Aristio, finishing just 0.12 behind the winner, while Kilkenny’s Susan Fitzpatrick and Fellow Castlefield took third with a double clear in 47.52 seconds.