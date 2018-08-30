Irish 1-2 in Spain as Billy Twomey beats Richard Howley in Gijón

Cork’s Billy Twomey and Diaghilev won the 1.50m two-phase competition on the first day of the International Official Jumping Competition (CSIO) of Gijón, Spain.

The Irish pair, who stopped the clock at 28.06 seconds, finished just one hundredth of a second ahead of Sligo’s Richard Howley with Electra B, in the 56-participant class.

The competition saw only clears go through to the second phase of the class. The first phase had eight obstacles, with 10 jumping efforts, while the second phase consisted of 5 additional obstacles and 6 jumping efforts.

Runner-up Howley is part of Michael Blake’s Ireland team for the Nations Cup in Gijón on Friday where the Sligo man will partner Dolores.