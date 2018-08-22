Irish Eventing team for FEI Nations Cup at Millstreet International Horse Trials this weekend

Irish Eventing team manager Sally Corscadden has named her team for this week’s FEI Eventing Nations Cup at Millstreet International Horse Trials, round six of the 2018 FEI Eventing Nations Cup series.

The Irish team is as follows:

Clare Abbott with Euro Prince (ISH).

Austin O’Connor and Kilpatrick Knight (ISH) (TIH).

Sarah Ennis with Woodcourt Garrison (ISH).

James O’Haire and China Doll (ISH).

Commenting on the Millstreet International Horse Trials, Corscadden said:

“It is always a huge honour to represent your country at a home International, especially at a venue with such a world class reputation as Millstreet. We are very pleased for the Senior team to have the opportunity to compete at Millstreet, after the successful championships for Ponies, Juniors and Young Riders.”

The remaining rounds of the 2018 FEI Eventing Nations Cup will take place in Waregem (Belgium) in September and Boekelo (Netherlands) in October.

The 2018 Millstreet International Horse Trials begin on Thursday with the first of two days of Dressage, followed by Cross Country on Saturday and the final Show Jumping phase on Sunday.