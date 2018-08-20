Irish representatives for 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina

Horse Sport Ireland has announced the Irish representatives for the FEI World Equestrian Games at Tryon International Equestrian Centre in North Carolina, with Ireland sending full teams to compete in Showjumping, Eventing and Endurance, along with individual athletes in Dressage and Reining.

The Showjumping competition at Tryon starts on September 19th and Rodrigo Pessoa’s Irish team, the current European Showjumping Champions and joint second-placed in the recent Longines FEI Nations Cup at the RDS, will start among the favourites in Tryon.

Pessoa has named his team, with a fifth squad member who will be a travelling reserve, to be announced closer to the final travel date.

The Irish Showjumping team is:

Meath’s Cian O’Connor with Good Luck.

Offaly’s Darragh Kenny and Babalou 41.

Limerick’s Paul O’Shea with Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu.

Cork’s Shane Sweetnam and Chaqui Z.

The Eventing competition begins on September 13th with the opening Dressage Phase, followed by Cross Country on September 15th and the final Show Jumping phase on September 16th.

Sally Corscadden, Irish Eventing Team Manager, has named the following squad:

Tipperary’s Pádraig McCarthy with Mr Chunky.

Kildare’s Aoife Clark and Fernhill Adventure (ISH).

Galway’s Cathal Daniels with Ríoghan Rua (ISH).

Meath’s Sarah Ennis and Horseware Stellor Rebound (ISH).

Carlow’s Sam Watson with Horseware Ardagh Highlight (ISH).

Dressage begins in Tryon on September 12th with Kildare’s Judy Reynolds and Vancouver K, second in Germany on Friday, flying the flag for Ireland. The Irish combination has had several top Grand Prix wins and a credible 18th place finish at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Ireland will be represented in the Reining discipline at the Games (Sept 12th – 15th) by Bernard O’Sullivan, who hails from Ballyknockan, Co Wicklow, but is now based in Australia.

O’Sullivan competed in both Chile and Canada in order to qualify for the World Equestrian Games. The Wicklow-native has secured the exciting horse “This Guns For Nic” to compete at Tryon and has expressed his enormous gratitude to Skye Mitz from Byran Texas for making This Guns For Nic available for WEG.

The Irish Endurance team named for the World Equestrian Games is:

Avril Bray with Moro Torcaz.

Hilda Donahue and Al-Marah Speed or Mirage SR.

Tom Mac Guinness with Horseware Sasha D’Aillais.

Jane Moss with Streak Afire TTF.