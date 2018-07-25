Irish Showjumping Squad for Hickstead this weekend

The Irish Show Jumping squad for Sunday’s penultimate round of Longines FEI Nations Cup series at Hickstead in Britain is as follows:

Shane Breen with Ipswich Van De Wolfsakker.

Trevor Breen and Bombay.

Anthony Condon with SFS Aristio.

Michael Duffy and EFS Top Contender.

Richie Moloney with Freestyle De Muze.

Following a runner-up finish in their last points-scoring outing at Falsterbo in Sweden, Rodrigo Pessoa’s side will aim to take another step towards the 2018 Longines FEI Nations Cup final when they line-out at the English venue.

Speaking ahead of Hickstead, the Brazilian-born Irish team manager Rodrigo Pessoa said:

“We are at stage three of this triple header [Falsterbo, Aachen and Hickstead] and having finished second in the first two we are hoping for another good result. Although we are looking good already to qualify for the final in Barcelona, we are not taking Hickstead lightly and want to keep moral high ahead of the Dublin Horse Show at the RDS.”

The Longines FEI Nations Cup of Great Britain takes place on Sunday afternoon and is part of three days of live coverage from Hickstead on Sky Sports.