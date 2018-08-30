Irish Showjumping team for five-star Nations Cup in Gijón on Friday

Michael Blake, Ireland’s Showjumping development team manager, has announced his team for Friday’s five-star Nations Cup at Gijón in Spain.
Ireland have been drawn eighth to jump of 10 teams taking part and will line out as follows:
Trevor Breen with Bombay.
Waterford’s Anthony Condon and SFS Aristio.
Michael Duffy with ESF Top Contender.
Richard Howley and Dolores.
Ireland will compete against France, Britain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, Germany, Belgium and Spain, with the competition beginning at 12.30pm Irish time.