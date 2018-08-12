Irish wins continue at 2018 Stena Line Dublin Horse Show

There was further Irish success at the 2018 Stena Line Dublin Horse Show on Saturday as Darragh Kenny claimed his second success of the week, and Daniel Coyle led an Irish clean sweep in the Royal Dublin Society Stakes.

Kenny and Cassini Z took the 1m50 Dublin Stakes in 43.38 seconds and first prize of over €8,000, beating seven other combinations in the jump-off. British rider Amanda Derbyshire, riding Cornwall BH, was runner-up in the class in a time of 43.61 seconds, with American Adrienne Sternlicht, who rode on the all-female USA team in Friday’s Longines FEI Nations Cup for the Aga Khan Trophy, taking third with her horse Toulago in 43.67 seconds.

North American-based Daniel Coyle matched Kenny in claiming his second win of the week when taking the Royal Dublin Society Stakes, sponsored by Mount Juliet Estate. The Derry native and Farona won in 55.63 seconds, ahead of Cork’s Shane Sweetnam with Cyklon, and another Irish rider Clem McMahon and the Irish Sport Horse Pacifico third in a time of 59.46 seconds.

The feature class on Saturday, the Land Rover Puissance, the richest Puissance in the sport, took place in a packed Main Arena.

Eighteen combinations, 10 of them Irish, began the class before it was whittled down to four sharing the top prize of €28,400, when they successfully cleared the wall when standing at 2m 20 (7ft 2) in the fourth round of the competition.

Ireland’s Pádraic Duffy and Citi Business, Richard Howley, riding CMS Tallulah, Michael Pender and his horse Hearton Du Bois Halleux all shared top spot with Brazilian Pedro Junqueira Muylaert on Chacote.

When the competition went to a fifth round, each of the four remaining combinations failed to clear the 2m 25 wall.