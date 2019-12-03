JP McManus Pro-Am Christmas Ticket Tender closes this Friday, 9th December

The organisers of the JP McManus Pro-Am have announced that another 100 tickets are now on offer as part of a Christmas Ticket Tender for the sold-out event, which will take place at Adare Manor on July 6th and 7th 2020.

It was recently announced that Australian former world no.1 and 2013 Masters champion, Adam Scott, has joined the field, alongside 2001 Open Champion David Duval, and Luke Donald, winner of the 2011 Race to Dubai.

Anyone wishing to submit a bid for a ticket cap, or number of ticket caps, is asked to email tickets@jpmcmanusproam.com with their offer, full name and phone number.

The highest bids will each receive the opportunity to purchase the cap or caps at the offer price they submitted, with the closing date for the pre-Christmas tender set at Friday, 6th December,

The 2020 JP McManus Pro-Am sold out in record time after a string of world-class player announcements, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Open Champion Shane Lowry, joining celebrities Mark Wahlberg, Niall Horan, Jamie Dornan and Hugh Grant in Adare next summer.