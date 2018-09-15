Judy Reynolds becomes first Irish athlete to reach World Equestrian Games Dressage Freestyle Final

Judy Reynolds has become the first ever Irish Dressage rider to reach the Freestyle To Music Final at a World Equestrian Games, following a brilliant performance in the Grand Prix Special Final on Friday night at Tryon, North Carolina, USA.

Riding the gelding Vancouver K, Judy improved on her score from Wednesday’s first qualifier, to post a score of 73.982% which placed her in the top 15 who make it through to Sunday’s Freestyle Final.

Speaking after her Grand Prix Special performance, Judy Reynolds said:

“I was really, really happy with the test, it was pretty much mistake free. He [Vancouver K] was really with me in the ring. The heat was pretty extreme but he really dug deep and gave me everything he could. There is a lot of Passage work in the [Grand Prix] Special which is good for us – it’s a nice test to ride. The support from home has been amazing, every day we wake up and there are so many messages, it’s just amazing support.”

Sunday’s showpiece finale will see Judy Reynolds debut her new Freestyle test with music from ‘Lord Of The Dance.’

Tomorrow’s Grand Prix Freestyle to Music will begin at 1.30pm Irish time with the medal winners crowned just before 5pm.