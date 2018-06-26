Kildare and Mayo set to be played in Newbridge

Kildare and Mayo are set to play in Newbridge after all of the controversy over the last few days.

The fiasco came from Croke Park scheduling the game for 7pm in Croke Park on Sunday evening. This meaning Kildare would not play in St Conleth’s Park, the qualifier rules clearly state the first team drawn out get home advantage, however the GAA confirmed on Monday that the game would 100% be going ahead in Croke Park, however if the bookies odds are anything to go by this evening then the game will be in Newbridge, Kildare are actually 1/5 to play in Newbridge now.

In recent reports the GAA said they would not be backing down from their decision to play the game Croke Park as part of a double header with Cavan and Tyrone which throws in at 5pm. Feargal McGill said on Monday, speaking to the Irish Times he said ”The game has been fixed for 7pm in Croke Park, and that is not going to change under any circumstances”. He continued and said ”We fully appreciate where Kildare are coming from. We don’t take home venue off of a team lightly. However, health and safety has to come first. It’s that simple. The last thing we wanted to do was take this out of Newbridge, but we simply had no choice. There is no room for manoeuvre, not when it comes to health and safety. If Kildare don’t show up in Croke Park on Saturday at 7.0pm the game will be awarded to Mayo”.

Going on that statement if the news is true that the game will be played at Newbridge now the GAA have done a massive u turn. It will look bad on them even if they do change their mind. It has been a major issues since Monday when Kildare were 100% behind playing the game at St Conleth’s Park the Kildare a manger even went on live television to discuss the topic with RTE Sport.

The support of several past inter county players from different counties such as Eoin Mulligan and Philip Jordan as well as other organisations such as the GPA have certainly cranked the pressure up on the GAA who are sure to come out and respond on Wednesday regarding the venue. It remains to be seen what will happen with nothing confirmed but we are expecting the game to be in Newbridge and the GAA to announce this soon.