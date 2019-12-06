Kildare v Longford, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Kildare will meet Longford in round 1 of the O’Byrne on Saturday at 2pm in Newbridge. We have a preview and team news below. We will also have live score updates of the game.

The game will be in Newbridge where a big crowd is expected. Kildare didn’t have a to bad 2019. Cian O’Neill left the role as senior boss which meant the role was vacated. The job has since been filled by Kerry man Jack O’Connor. One thing is for sure under O’Connor is Kildare will not be found wanting on the pitch. They have been boosted with news that both Daniel and Neil Flynn have committed to playing with Kildare this season.

Longford manager Padraic Davis will be looking for his side to start off here with a good performance. I expect them to do so. They will be in Division 3 in 2020 and they will fancy their chances of getting out of the Division with four home games at Pearse Park.

Team News:

Kildare (O’Byrne Cup v Longford): Aaron O’Neill; Liam Healy, Eoghan Bateman, Shea Ryan; Johnny Byrne, David Hyland, Kevin Flynn; Paschal Connell, Liam Power; Tony Archbold, Niall Kelly, John Tracey; Jack Robinson, Daniel Flynn, Neil Flynn.

Longford: TBA

Betting

The betting has Kildare favourites at odds of 2/9 here. Longford are priced at odds of 4/1. I fancy Kildare to come out on top easily enough here with home advantage to swing it in their favour.