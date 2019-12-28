Leinster Rugby claim 13-6 victory over Munster Rugby at Thomond Park

Leinster Rugby’s good record in this Guinness Pro14 interprovincial game saw Leo Cullen’s men claim another win against their southern rivals and in the process extend their current unbeaten run of form in all competitions to 14 games.

Despite an energetic start from the home side, Leinster broke the deadlock in the 10th minute with their first meaningful move of the game. Front row forward Ed Byrne crossed over for the only try of the game, before Ross Byrne added the extras for a 7-0 early lead for his side.

Munster’s tendency to concede easy penalties early in the game allowed Byrne take advantage when the men in red failed to roll away. A straightforward kick for Byrne saw him increase his team’s advantage to 10-0 after 23 minutes.

Chris Cloete conceded a silly penalty when following through having tackled Andrew Porter. Leinster kicked for touch from the penalty and made progress inside the Munster 22m line, before a knock-on brought relief for the home side.

With Leinster’s Scott Fardy tackled in the air on their own lineout, Byrne maintained his excellent goal-kicking form when successfully kicking the penalty to extend Cullen’s men’s advantage to 13-0 with 7 minutes to the half-time whistle.

Moments before the break, Leinster went off their feet with Munster deep inside their opponent’s 22m line for the first time in the game. While captain Billy Holland looked keen to kick for the touchline, JJ Hanrahan opted for the posts. The Kerry native’s successful kick narrowed the eastern province’s lead to 13-3 at half-time.

Half-time: Munster Rugby 3 Leinster Rugby 13.

Early second half pressure brought due reward for Munster as they were awarded an easy penalty attempt for Leinster going offside. Hanrahan’s kick from just left of the posts doubled his side’s score in the 46th minute, leaving Johann van Graan’s men a converted try behind, at 6-13.

Though Munster spent much of the second half camped deep in the Leinster half of the field, an incredible defensive effort from the men in blue meant Munster failed to breach their great provincial rivals line.

The biggest cheer of the evening came for the return of Joey Carbery to the field, with the playmaker having a pivotal roll in Munster’s offensive effort.

Leinster Rugby now extend their lead in Conference A to 11 points, ahead of Ulster Rugby, while Munster’s losing bonus point sees them sit top of Conference B on 30 points, 5 points ahead of Connacht.

Final score: Munster Rugby 6 Leinster Rugby 13.