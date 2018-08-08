Leon Reid runs 20.38 seconds to qualify for Men’s 200m Final

Leon Reid made his Irish debut at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin today and finished second in his 200m semi-final to make Thursday’s final.

Look back as Leon Reid went through to the final of the men's 200m at the European Championships. The Menapians athlete automatically qualified, finishing second in his semi-final in 20.38secs.

Running in lane three with the World Champion Ramil Guliyev inside him, Reid ran a strong finishing straight to finish second to the Turk in a time of 20.38 seconds, the second fastest 200m time ever by an Irish athlete.

Leon Reid finally where he wants to be out on the track running for Ireland

The English-born runner, who was recently cleared to run for Ireland, completed the 100m-200m double at the recent National Championships in Santry.

What a debut for @LeonReid_Woody! Into the 200m final! No Irish male sprinter has won an outdoor European medal – can that change tomorrow with Leon Reid in the 200m and Thomas Barr in the 400m hurdles



The 24-year-old will run in lane 8 in Thursday’s 200m Final well aware that an Irish male sprinter has never won a medal at a European Championships since its inauguration in 1934.