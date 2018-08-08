Leon Reid runs 20.38 seconds to qualify for Men’s 200m Final

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Credit: @LeonReid_Woody

Leon Reid made his Irish debut at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin today and finished second in his 200m semi-final to make Thursday’s final.

Running in lane three with the World Champion Ramil Guliyev inside him, Reid ran a strong finishing straight to finish second to the Turk in a time of 20.38 seconds, the second fastest 200m time ever by an Irish athlete.

The English-born runner, who was recently cleared to run for Ireland, completed the 100m-200m double at the recent National Championships in Santry.

The 24-year-old will run in lane 8 in Thursday’s 200m Final well aware that an Irish male sprinter has never won a medal at a European Championships since its inauguration in 1934.

