Mark Allen to play Luca Brecel in Round 1 of Dafabet Masters in January

Defending champion Mark Allen has drawn Luca Brecel in the first round of the Dafabet Masters at Alexandra Palace next month.

Snooker’s biggest invitation tournament is set to run from January 13 to 20 in North London. It’s an elite field with only the world’s top 16 players earning the chance to compete for the £200,000 top prize and the Paul Hunter Trophy.

Allen won the title for the first time last season, beating Kyren Wilson 10-7 in the final. He’ll start the defence of his title against Brecel on Sunday January 13 at 1pm.

Ronnie O’Sullivan, who has won the Masters a record seven times, will start his bid for an eighth crown against Stuart Bingham on Monday January 14 at 1pm.

World Champion Mark Williams, who plays Ken Doherty in a Snooker Extravaganza at The Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, on Thursday 24th January 2019, faces Neil Robertson in the opening round of the Masters, while Judd Trump will take on Kyren Wilson in a repeat of last season’s semi-final which Wilson won 6-5.

The full draw is:

Mark Allen v Luca Brecel – Sunday January 13 at 1pm.

Ding Junhui v Jack Lisowski – Monday January 14 at 7pm.

John Higgins v Ryan Day – Sunday January 13 at 7pm.

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Stuart Bingham – Monday January 14 at 1pm.

Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire – Wednesday January 16 at 7pm.

Judd Trump v Kyren Wilson – Wednesday January 16 at 1pm.

Barry Hawkins v Shaun Murphy – Tuesday January 15 at 7pm.

Mark Williams v Neil Robertson – Tuesday January 15 at 1pm.

Quarter-finals:

QF1 (Allen / Brecel v Ding / Lisowksi): Thursday January 17 at 7pm.

QF2 (Higgins / Day v O’Sullivan / Bingham): Thursday January 17 at 1pm.

QF3 (Selby / Maguire v Trump / Wilson): Friday January 18 at 1pm.

QF4 (Hawkins / Murphy v Williams / Robertson): Friday January 18 at 7pm.

The Dafabet Masters, one of snooker’s Triple Crown events with a history dating back to 1975, will be televised by both BBC and Eurosport.