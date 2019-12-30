Matt Ryan & Emma Austin represent Ireland at Winter Youth Olympic Games in January

Team Ireland will have two competitors at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland, which run from 9 – 22 January 2020.

Irish interest will centre on Alpine Skiing where both Matt Ryan and Emma Austin will be taking to the slopes from the 10-14 January.

The sports at the Games will be divided into two groups or waves of athletes, meaning that there will not be a point where all the athletes will be in the village at the same time. Ryan and Austin are competing in the first wave and both will race at Les Diablerets Alpine Skiing Centre, two hours from Lausanne in the Slalom and Giant Slalom and Ryan will also compete in the Super – G.

Massachusetts-born Ryan competed for Team Ireland last February in the Winter EYOF in Sarajevo & East Sarajevo, qualifying for the second run in the Slalom, and finishing 25th out of 104 starters, and fifth in his age group, while Austin will be making her multi-sport debut at Lausanne 2020, but has competed internationally at both Alpine Skiing and Lacrosse.

Olympic Federation of Ireland Chef de Mission for the Winter Youth Olympic Games, Nancy Chillingworth said of the upcoming Games:

“We have a small but strong team coming to Lausanne in January, and I’m really excited about what both Matt and Emma can do out there. Matt raced last year in the EYOF in Sarajevo and brings with him a lot of experience and determination in his final year in the junior ranks. Emma also brings an interesting range of experience, with both international experience in Skiing and in Lacrosse.”

Matt Ryan

Super – G, Giant Slalom, Slalom

Emma Austin

Giant Slalom, Slalom