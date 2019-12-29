McGrath Cup: Cork beat Kerry 6-19 to 2-09 in Tralee

Cork beat Kerry in first round of the McGrath Cup on Sunday. However, Cork played virtually the Kerry U20 side and were big winners.

Cork 6-19 Kerry 2-09

Damian Gore was the man that impressed though in this win. The All-Ireland U20 winner registered 3-05 of Cork’s total. Cork led at the break 1-15 to 0-05 against John Sugrue’s Kerry side. Sugrue is the new Kerry U20 having stepped aside as manager of Laois. Cathail O’Mahony netted the first Cork goal on 14 minutes. Gore got his first goal on 52 minutes and from there on it was all Cork.

Gore would go on to finish a penalty and score another goal from play to complete a 7 minute hat trick. The game all but over now. Shane Forde and Sean Powter completed the rout in the Kingdom. There was time for two Kerry goals from Sean Quilter and Paul Walsh but this game was all but finished at half time. Nathan Walsh was stretchered off with a serious hamstring injury in the second half. He will likely be out for quite a while.

After Cork beat Kerry they will now welcome Tipperary to Mallow on Thursday night.

Cork: A Casey; M Shanley, A Browne, N Walsh; K Crowley (0-1), P Murphy, M Taylor (0-2); I Maguire (0-1), P Walsh (0-1); S Forde (1-0), S White (0-2), R Harkin (0-2); D Gore (3-5, 1 pen), C Sheehan (0-1), C O’Mahony (1-4). Subs: P Ring for Walsh (37mins, inj), C Kiely for Taylor (50), S Powter (1-0) for White (52), R Deane for Sheehan (54), B Hartnett for P Walsh (56).

Kerry: B Lonergan; ST Dillon, J McCarthy, L Brosnan; D McCarthy, S O’Connell, C Coffey; G Wharton, B Mahony; R Buckley, P O’Shea (0-2), A Donoghue (0-1); P Walsh (1-1), D O’Sullivan (0-3, 1f), S Quilter (1-2, 1f). Subs: T Sugrue for Wharton (41mins), O Fitzgerald for Dillon (48), K Falvey for Sugrue (58), S Og Moran for J McCarthy (62), D Rahilly for D O’Sullivan (63, inj).