Money grabbing GAA selling out Kildare

The GAA and Kildare are at loggerheads following Monday’s qualifier draw which pitted them against All-Ireland finalists in 2017 Mayo.

Croke Park officials have pencilled them in to play at Croke Park at 7pm as part of a double header with Cavan and Tyrone which takes place at 5pm. However Kildare have came out this evening and said they will not be fulfilling the fixture if it is to be played at Croke Park. The Kildare county board have this evening issued a statement and it said “When notification arrived that the game was fixed for Croke Park, we informed the CCC that we would not be fulfilling the fixture, because it was a home draw for St Conleth’s Park”.

The statement went on to say that Kildare are making it very clear that Kildare will not be playing the game in Croke Park and that St Conleth’s Park is perfectly capable of hosting the tie on an all ticket basis. According to a GAA spokesperson the decision was based on capacity issue. The spokesperson went on to say “The CCC met today (Monday) and fixtures have been announced so they are not going to change’.

Cian O’Neill Kildare manager was on RTE News on Monday evening and he made 100% clear that the game will go ahead in Newbridge or their will be no game. O Neill told RTE News, “We were all ready for Newbridge at St Conleth’s Park for Saturday evening at 7pm”. He went on to say ” To get a home qualifier for round three was really positive for us, for the players in particular and most importantly for the fans in terms of the travel they have had to undergo the last number of weeks”. He went on to say “We were drawn fairly and squarely, we were pulled out first” The Kildare supremo went on to say further ”The rules clearly state that the first team drawn out has a home venue… and that’s exactly where we’re going to be on Saturday night”. “We’ll be in St Conleth’s Park, togged out, ready to go.

Feargal McGill the GAA Director of Administration told the Irish Times that the venue will not be changed. He said ” The game has been fixed for 7pm in Croke Park, and that is not going to change under any circumstances”. He said that he understood where Kildare were coming from but they simply had no choice to move the game. McGill said backing this up ”The anticipated attendance on Saturday, for us, would be 18,000-20,000. Given that likely attendance, and given the lack of capacity, we had a serious fear for people actually turning up in Newbridge without tickets, and that would have led to major safety concerns”. He said that if Kildare dont show up to Croke Park then it will be forfeited, he said “If Kildare don’t show up in Croke Park on Saturday at 7pm the game will be awarded to Mayo.”

The GPA came out on Monday to state they are fully supporting Kildare. They said in a statement regarding the game “the decision to move this game from its original venue of St Conleth’s Park to Croke Park is unacceptable”. “Not alone is it unfair to the Kildare team but it is also unfair on the Mayo football panel who are now expected to make alternative travel arrangements having understood that the game was fixed for Newbridge. “Changing the rules with regard to match venues at the 11th hour without any regard to the players affected is not fair or reasonable. Players deserve better and the GAA should respect their own rules in this regard.

It remains to be seen now if the GAA will react to this further and whether or not Kildare will show up if the game is going ahead at Croke Park for sure. This is surely not the end of this saga for sure.