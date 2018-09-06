New NFL season kicks off tonight

The new NFL season begins tonight (Thursday) when the Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, host the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field in a rematch of the 2017 NFC Divisional Playoffs, which the Eagles won 15-10.

The Falcons and Eagles meet for the 31st time in the regular season, with Philadelphia holding a 16-13-1 series advantage. The Eagles, who won their first Super Bowl with a 41-33 victory over New England in Super Bowl LII, have won their past two home openers played on Kickoff Weekend and six of their past seven overall in Week 1.

Kickoff Weekend signals the start of a 256-game journey involving the NFL’s 32 teams as they set their eyes on Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, February 3rd 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

As the 99th season of the NFL gets underway, it is worth noting that five of the eight divisions in 2017 were won by a team that finished in third or fourth place in the division the previous season – Jacksonville (AFC South), the Los Angeles Rams (NFC West), Minnesota (NFC North), New Orleans (NFC South) and Philadelphia (NFC East).

Since the 12-team playoff format was adopted in 1990, at least four teams have qualified for the playoffs in every season that were not in the postseason the year before. Eight teams that missed the postseason in 2016 – Buffalo (9-7), Carolina (11-5), Jacksonville (10-6), Los Angeles Rams (11-5), Minnesota (13-3), New Orleans (11-5), Philadelphia (13-3) and Tennessee (9-7) – accomplished the feat in 2017, tied with the 2003 season for the most such teams since 1990.

As the Eagles, fresh from their first Super Bowl in franchise history, big to retain their title, only eight teams have managed that feat since the first Super Bowl in 1967, with the 2004 Patriots (Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX) being the last team to accomplish the feat.

Here are the NFL’s Kickoff Weekend Fixtures:

Thursday, 6th April

Atlanta at Philadelphia

Sunday, 9th September

Buffalo at Baltimore

Pittsburgh at Cleveland

Cincinnati at Indianapolis

Tennessee at Miami

San Francisco at Minnesota

Houston at New England

Tampa Bay at New Orleans

Jacksonville at New York Giants

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers

Washington at Arizona

Dallas at Carolina

Seattle at Denver

Monday, 10th September

New York Jets at Detroit

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland