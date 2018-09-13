NFL Week 2 Fixtures

Ten games in Week 1 of the NFL season were decided by eight points or fewer and eight games were won by teams that did not advance to the 2017 postseason. Twelve of 16 games were within one score in the fourth quarter and five teams – Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Green Bay and Philadelphia – won or tied a game after trailing in the fourth quarter. The Packers, who defeated Chicago 24-23 in Week 1 after trailing 20-0 in the third quarter, became the eighth team in league history to win a season-opening game after trailing by at least 20 points.

Week 2, which kicks off Thursday night, will see eight divisional games as well as a rematch of the 2017 AFC Championship Game.

In the AFC North the Baltimore Ravens travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. Baltimore saw six different players score touchdowns in a 47-3 victory over the Bills last week, while Cincinnati’s tasted a 34-23 victory at Indianapolis.

This Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars host the New England Patriots in a rematch of the 2017 AFC Championship Game. In that game Brady threw two touchdown passes with under ten minutes remaining to overcome a ten-point fourth-quarter deficit as New England advanced to Super Bowl LII with a 24-20 win over Jacksonville at Gillette Stadium.

Sunday will also see the 112th regular-season game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys when they meet AT&T Stadium.

Thursday, 13th September

Baltimore at Cincinnati.

Sunday, 16th September

Carolina at Atlanta.

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo.

Minnesota at Green Bay.

Cleveland at New Orleans.

Miami at New York Jets.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay.

Houston at Tennessee.

Indianapolis at Washington.

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams.

Detroit at San Francisco.

Oakland at Denver.

New England at Jacksonville.

New York Giants at Dallas.

Monday, 17th September

Seattle at Chicago.