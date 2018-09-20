NFL Week 3 Fixtures and Previews

Seven teams enter Week 3 with unbeaten 2-0 records: Cincinnati, Denver, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Los Angeles Rams, Miami and Tampa Bay. This is an excellent omen for the sides concerned as since 1990, when the current playoff format was adopted, 142 of the 228 teams (62.3 percent) to start 2-0 have qualified for the postseason.

Week 3 of this season’s NFL kicks off at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland as the Browns host the New York Jets tonight (Thursday). The Jets and Browns meet for the 25th time in the regular season with the all-time series tied 12-12.

In their last meeting (Week 5 of 2017 season), Jets quarterback Josh McCown threw two second-half touchdown passes and safety Marcus Maye recorded his first-career interception as New York defeated Cleveland 17-14.

Last week, Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold passed for 334 yards with one touchdown, and safety Jamal Adams and linebacker Jordan Jenkins each recorded a sack and forced fumble in New York’s 20-12 loss to Miami.

Darnold, who was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, became the youngest player in NFL history (21 years, 103 days old) to throw for at least 300 yards in a single game, surpassing the previous record held by Jacky Lee (21 years, 137 days old), who threw for 331 yards on November 25, 1960. ​

Cleveland quarterback Tyrod Taylor connected with rookie wide receiver Antonio Callaway on a game-tying 47-yard touchdown with 1:16 remaining the fourth quarter at New Orleans in Week 2, but a Saints field goal with 21 seconds remaining secured a 21-18 victory over the Browns.

Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi recorded two sacks in the contest and ties for second among NFL defensive linemen with three sacks in 2018. Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has recorded at least five receptions in 19 consecutive games, tied with Laveranues Coles (19 from September 29, 2002 to October 12, 2003) for the second-longest streak in league annals.

Two first-year head coaches – Detroit’s Matt Patricia and Indianapolis’ Frank Reich – ­­face their former teams as the Lions welcome the New England Patriots to Ford Field on Sunday and the Colts travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles.

The Chargers travel to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to face the Rams in the first clash between two teams from LA since November 13, 1994, when the Raiders defeated the Rams 20-17 at Anaheim Stadium.

Monday night’s Week 3 finale features De Sean Jackson and the Buccaneers hosting Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers at Raymond James Stadium. Jackson, who leads the NFL with 275 receiving yards and had a 75-yard touchdown catch in Week 2, has 23 career touchdowns of at least 60 yards, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the most such touchdowns in league history. Last week, Roethlisberger (51,852 career passing yards) surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway of the Denver Broncos (51,475) for the seventh-most passing yards in NFL history.

NFL Week 3 Fixtures

Thursday, 20th September 2018

New York Jets at Cleveland

Sunday 23rd September 2018

New Orleans at Atlanta

Denver at Baltimore

Cincinnati at Carolina

New York Giants at Houston

Tennessee at Jacksonville

San Francisco at Kansas City

Oakland at Miami

Buffalo at Minnesota

Indianapolis at Philadelphia

Green Bay at Washington

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams

Chicago at Arizona

Dallas at Seattle

New England at Detroit