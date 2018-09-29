NFL Week 4 games and previews

As the NFL wraps up the first quarter of the 2018 season, three undefeated teams remain – the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins. While a good start to the season is helpful, it does not guarantee a trip to the postseason. Since 1990, when the current 12-team playoff format was adopted, 102 of the 138 teams (73.9 percent) to start 3-0 have qualified for the postseason. Last season, the Falcons and Chiefs both qualified for the postseason after starting 3-0.

As the league enters the quarter turn, quarterbacks across the NFL continue to shine. Entering Week 4, league-wide passing numbers continue to trend at a record pace, as the marks for completions (2,248), completion percentage (65.5 percent), touchdown passes (168) and passer rating (93.2) are all the highest in NFL history through the first three weeks of a season.

As familiar faces continue to excel across the league, a new wave of quarterbacks is set to take the stage. Four rookie QBs are expected to start in Week 4 – Arizona’s Josh Rosen (first-career start), Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Cleveland’s baker Mayfield (first-career start) and the New York Jets’ Sam Darnold. This marks the fourth time in the Super Bowl era (excluding the 1987 season) that at least four rookie quarterbacks will have started a game in the first four weeks of a season, joining the 2016 (four), 2012 (five) and 1971 (five) seasons.

Week 4 kicked off on Thursday night when the LA Rams defeated the Minnesota Vikings 38-31 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in a battle of 2017 NFC division winners.

Tampa Bay’s league-leading offence (473.3 net yards per game) faces off against Khalil Mack and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday. Buccaneers wide receivers Mike Evans (367 receiving yards and three touchdown catches) and De Sean Jackson (312 receiving yards and three touchdown catches) are the only pair of teammates in NFL history with at least 300 receiving yards and three touchdown catches each in a team’s first three games of a season. The Bears enter Sunday’s game with an NFL-leading 14 sacks and rank fifth in the league in total defence, allowing 289 net yards per game. Mack has recorded at least one sack and one forced fumble in each of his first three games with the Bears.

Unbeaten Miami Dolphins, aiming for the side’s first 4-0 start since 1995, travels to Gillette Stadium for an AFC East showdown with the New England Patriots. Last week, wide receiver Albert Wilson (52-yard touchdown pass and 74-yard touchdown catch) became the fourth player in NFL history to both throw and catch a touchdown pass of at least 50 yards in the same game. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is 10-1 in his past 11 starts and ranks fourth in the NFL with a 121.8 passer rating. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has 494 career touchdown passes, the fourth-most in league history.

Sunday also features a key early-season divisional matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs had 1.5 sacks in Week 3 and has 128 sacks in his 16-year career with Baltimore, the fifth-most sacks by a player with a single team since the individual sack became an official statistic in 1982. Steelers wide receiver Ju Ju Smith-Schuster, who had nine catches for 116 yards in Week 3, aims for his fifth consecutive game with at least 100 receiving yards. Smith-Schuster (356 scrimmage yards) and running back James Conner (352) rank first and second in the AFC, respectively, in scrimmage yards this season.

Sunday 30th September

Cincinnati at Atlanta

Tampa Bay at Chicago

Detroit at Dallas

Buffalo at Green Bay

Houston at Indianapolis

New York Jets at Jacksonville

Miami at New England

Philadelphia at Tennessee

Seattle at Arizona

Cleveland at Oakland

San Francisco at Los Angeles Chargers

New Orleans at New York Giants

Baltimore at Pittsburgh

Monday, 1st October



Kansas City at Denver