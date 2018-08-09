No Irish sailors yet qualified for Tokyo 2020 as Sailing World Championships end

As eight days of competition at the Hempel Sailing World Championships in Denmark came to a close, none of the 14 Irish sailors have managed to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Ireland’s best hope for qualifying for Tokyo today was Finn Lynch of the National Yacht Club competing in the Men’s Laser event and he ended his ten-race series by placing 9th out of 58 boats in the single race. Despite winning Race 7 in the Gold fleet, he missed qualification by about 20 points as he carried two mid-forties results after he was disqualified from Race 8 for an early start.

Aoife Hopkins discarded the last race of ten-race series on Thursday to finish in 50th place overall.

London and Rio veteran Ryan Seaton of Ballyholme Yacht Club and Séafra Guilfoyle of the Royal Cork Yacht Club ended their event in 36th position after 6th and 2nd places today.

Robert Dickson of Howth Yacht Club with Seán Waddilove from Skerries Sailing Club racing in the Silver fleet placed 53rd overall and best of the Development Academy crews. Seán and Tadgh Donnelly from the National Yacht Club had 1st and 2nd placings on the final day to end up 71st overall. Mark Hassett from Baltimore Sailing Club and Oisín O’Driscoll from Schull Harbour Sailing Club placed 75th out of the 86 entries in the class.

Amongst the single-handers, Liam Glynn from Ballyholme Yacht Club finished in 93rd place overall out of 165 Lasers while Aisling Keller from Lough Derg Yacht Club was 85th out of 119 Laser Radials. In the Finn class, Baltimore Sailing Club’s Fionn Lyden finished 2nd in the Silver fleet and 47th overall while Donaghadee Sailing Club’s Oisín McClelland was 49th out of 90 boats.