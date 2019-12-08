O’Byrne Cup Round-Up: Wins for Westmeath, Carlow and Longford

The O’Byrne Cup began on Saturday with a couple of games down for decision. We have a round up of the games below where there wins for Westmeath, Carlow and Longford.

In Enniscorthy Westmeath had a narrow win over Paul Galvin’s Wexford. Incidentally it was Gavin’s first game in charge of the Slaneysiders. Joe Halligan got the Westmeath goal after 14 minutes, but Wexford kicked on and played some good football. They took in a 0-09 to 1-04 lead at the break. The second half showing was poor from a Wexford perspective as Jack Cooney’s side ran out eventual 1-11 to 0-11 winners. Westmeath now play Meath in the next round. Wexford will face Laois.

Furthermore, It was also a bad start for Kildare under life with Jack O’Connor. The Lilywhites were down 1-08 to 0-08 at the break.However, Danny Mimnagh added a second goal in the second half which basically settled the game. Padraic Davis’ men winning 2-14 to 0-14. Carlow were 2-05 to 0-08 winners over neighbours Wicklow at Dr Cullen Park. Daniel St Ledger got a fortuitous goal in the opening half from a 45, Carlow led by 1-4 to 0-03 at the break. Robbie Kane added a second goal in the second half which wrapped up the game.

Neighbours Offaly and Laois also faced in round 1. Bernard Allen was the man that done most of the damage kicking 7 points for the Faithful county in 1-17 to 2-12 win. The sides were level at the break 2-05 to 1-08. The goals coming from Diarmuid Whelan and Mick Keogh, Cian Farrell was on hand to the O’Moore County goal. Evan O’Carroll was sent to sin bin with just 8 minutes left, meaning Offaly would push on to win in Portarlington.

The action continues next weekend in the O’Byrne Cup . Longford host Carlow, Wicklow play Kildare, Wexford entertain Laois. In addition, Louth host Offaly and Meath play Westmeath.