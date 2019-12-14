O’Byrne Cup Weekend Round-Up

Several games took place on Saturday afternoon in the O’Byrne Cup and we can now bring you a weekend round-up of all the games that took place. In total five games were/will be played which were, Wexford v Laois, Meath v Westmeath, Louth v Offaly, Wicklow v Kildare and Longford v Carlow (Sunday)

Wexford 1-11 Laois 1-12

Laois needed a late score from Mark Barry to get the win in Enniscorthy. Michael Quirke’s side led for the majority of the game but Paul Galvin’s Wexford side never game n to their opponents. Laois led at the break 1-07 to 0-06, Barry getting the Laois goal also. Wexford kicked three points in a row midway through the second half which brought them back into contention. Wexford got a goal two minutes into injury through full forward Colm Feeney but it was Mark Barry that had the final say with a well taken score before the whistle.

Meath 1-13 Westmeath 1-13

John Heslin was the main scorer in chief in Mullingar as he helped his side to a draw which meant Meath exit the competition. Heslin kicked 0-07 (0-06f), while Kieran Martin kicked 0-03 and Conor McCormack got the all important goal. The Lake County who won the O’Byrne Cup last season were winning 1-07 to 1-05 at the break. The pushed on in the second period Martin and Ronan O’Toole picking off scores.

Louth 1-10 Offaly 1-16

Offaly are going superbly in the O’Byrne Cup. They recorded a 1-16 to 1-10 win over Louth in Drogheda. John Maughan’s side were all square at the break with hosts 0-06 each. A 41st minute goal from Anton O’Sullivan put Offaly in the driving seat. Offaly led by 1-12 to 0-07 midway through the second half but a goal from Sam Mulroy gave the Wee county some hope. Ruairi McNamee and Cian Farrell raised further white flags though as Offaly make it 2 wis from 2 games.

Wicklow 2-07 Kildare 2-14

For long spells it looked as though Jack O’Connor’s second game in charge was going be a disaster. The hosts led by 9 points at one stage at a chilly Aughrim. Wicklow led by 0-06 to 0-00 after 15 minutes. They scored two goals in a matter of minutes and it was 2-6 to 1-0. Darren Hayden was the man to capitalise on some poor defending from the Lilywhites on both occasions. It was 2-06 to 1-03 at the break. Kildare obviously got a stern dressing down from O’Connor at the break. They out scored the hosts 1-11 to 0-01 in the second period. Daniel Flynn was superb scoring 1-02, while Jack Robinson kicked 0-06 with 0-03 frees and 0-01 from a mark in that total.

Longford v Carlow takes place on Sunday and we will have a report on that game to complete the O’Byrne Cup Weekend Round Up.