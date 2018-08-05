O’Donovan brothers in Lightweight Men’s Double Final action on Sunday at 11.30am

The lightweight men’s double, Gary and Paul O’Donovan, have qualified for the European Championships Final on Sunday following their win in Glasgow on Saturday.

The Skibbereen pair, competing in the only lightweight event remaining in the Olympic Games, pushed through the field at the 1,500m point and into first place. They maintained this lead to finish in first and qualify for the final.

They will face the Norwegians, Italians and Ukrainians together with the Belgian and Polish pair from their own heats in Sunday’s final at 11.30am.

Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan, who have moved from lightweight Gold medal winners to Open weights this year, as lightweight isn’t an Olympic event, took to the water early on Saturday.

With a tough field to contend with in this coveted 16 boat field. The Cork pair were sixth off the start and keep with the pace until the 1,000m when they pushed into fifth place just missing out on fourth to the Dutch pair. The British, Germans and Russians took the other top three placings.

With a finish of 11th overall, they have come a long way in their quest in this Olympic boat over the last year.

The lightweight double of Denise Walsh and Aoife Casey will also race in the ‘B’ Final on Sunday, at 10.41am.