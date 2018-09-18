Photos of Ireland’s World Equestrian Games Eventing Medal Winners

The Irish Eventing team of Pádraig McCarthy, Sarah Ennis, Cathal Daniels and Sam Watson secured Ireland’s first major championship Eventing medal in more than 20 years, finishing 6.8 penalties ahead of reigning Olympic champions France in third, at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, USA.

Tipperary’s McCarthy also secured an individual silver medal after a clear round with Mr Chunky in the Showjumping phase.

All top seven finishers, including 2020 Olympics host nation Japan, cleared the qualification hurdle for the highly anticipated competition in two years time.

Ireland Chef d’Équipe Sally Corscadden said of the success:

“This is huge for us. We are making history today. I had belief that we could be competitive here, and we just stuck to our goal”

Here is a selection of photos detailing Ireland’s World Equestrian Games success.