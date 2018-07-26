Race Walking Legend Rob Heffernan Retires

Togher A.C.’s most famous member, multiple-time Olympian, Rob Heffernan, has announced his retirement from race walking after a decorated career spanning three decades.

The Cork athlete competed in an incredible five Olympic Games, making him one of the country’s most decorated athletes. The culmination of a fantastic career came in his winning the World 50km Race Walk in Moscow in 2013.

Heffernan also won a bronze medal over 20km at the European Championships in Barcelona in 2010 and Olympic bronze over 50km in London in 2012. His wife Marian (née Andrews) also competed in the London Olympics in 2012, making them the only husband and wife team to represent Ireland at the Olympic Games.

What a champion! Wishing @RM_Heffernan the best in retirement and a new chapter. He will be at the national championships on Sunday #walkingtall https://t.co/lIUFqYgJCp pic.twitter.com/yECSTq9P0D — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) July 26, 2018

Commenting on his retirement Hamish Adams, CEO of Athletics, said:

“Rob has represented Ireland on the world stage with distinction for over 20 years. Rob has spent his athletic career working hard, getting results and consistently performing under pressure whilst at the same he has given so much back to young and aspiring athletes in this country. Rob’s competitive career may be over, but we are delighted that his professional relationship with Athletics Ireland will endure and we will be announcing details of his new consultancy role with us in the coming weeks.”

The forty-year-old Togher native has announced that he will take up a new position with Bank of Ireland as Retail Banking Ambassador in the Munster Region.

Liam Sheedy, Director Bank of Ireland Munster, said he is excited to have Robert Heffernan on board:

“We are delighted to welcome Rob Heffernan to Bank of Ireland Munster as a Community & Youth Ambassador for Cork. Rob’s winning mentality and overall leadership is an excellent fit for Bank of Ireland as we strive to enable our Customers, Colleagues and Communities to thrive. Exciting times ahead and Rob will be a great addition to our Munster Team.”

Thanks for all the lovely messages this morning on the announcement of my official retirement from Athletics, it was an honour to represent my country 🇮🇪over 20 years.

Special thanks to my wife… https://t.co/kFGYQJNoVN — Rob Heffernan (@RM_Heffernan) July 26, 2018

Robert Heffernan is looking forward to the transition from his elite athletics career:

“After a lifetime spent dedicated to elite athletics I am delighted to be making the transition to a second career with Bank of Ireland. Retiring from a professional sporting career can be a struggle for many athletes but I have been working with my management agent Derry McVeigh over the last year to ensure that I make this transition as smooth as possible. I believe the skills I acquired on the track such as teamwork, commitment and leadership will stand me in good stead as I take up my next challenge with Bank of Ireland.”