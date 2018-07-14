Rhys Williams crowned European U14 Showjumping Champion

At the Longines FEI European Youth Championships in France Co Clare’s Rhys Williams won the individual Gold Medal in the Under 14 Showjumping competition.

Williams and his Irish Sport Horse CES Cruson were the only combination to jump clear in all three rounds of jumping, meaning the Clare teenager adds an individual gold medal to the team bronze medal he won last Wednesday.

German Chiara Reyer and Henry Munsberg won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Irish Youth team manager James Kernan was hugely impressed with the young rider’s composure, stating:

“Rhys showed nerves of steel. It was an exceptional performance from him all week. He rode according to his plan and it was an exhibition of jumping from him and his horse. Rhys really is a star for the future. It has been an incredible week and again I want to thank all involved in helping us deliver these results.”