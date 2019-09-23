Rodrigo Pessoa names Ireland squad for final Olympic qualifier next month in Barcelona

Irish showjumping team manager Rodrigo Pessoa has named his squad for the Longines FEI Nations Cup World Final at the 108th edition of CSIO Barcelona, which starts on Thursday, 3rd October.

The competition in the capital of Catalunya is Ireland’s last opportunity to secure team qualification for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Irish squad named by Pessoa for Barcelona includes the same five combinations that represented Ireland at last month’s European Championships in Rotterdam.

FEI Nations Cup Final at CSIO Barcelona 2019 in alphabetical order is:

Darragh Kenny with Balou du Reventon.

Peter Moloney and Chianti’s Champion.

Cian O’Connor with PSG Final.

Paul O’Shea and Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu.

Shane Sweetnam with Alejandro.

A total of 18 teams that includes Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, France, Germany, Britain, Netherlands, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, USA and the home team from Spain, will battle for the title of FEI Nations Cup World Champions.

Seven of those teams will be hoping to claim the one final Olympic team qualification place on offer, with Ireland in a battle with Norway, Portugal, Italy, Colombia, Egypt and Spain for a ticket to Tokyo 2020.

The Longines FEI Nations Cup final in Barcelona will begin on Thursday, 3rd October, with the first qualifying round. The eight best teams will go directly to the final on Sunday, 6th October, while the remaining teams will contest the Longines Challenge Cup on Saturday night, 5th October.

Ireland has already qualified full teams in Eventing and Dressage for the Olympics, with the Showjumping team hoping to qualify for the first time since Athens 2004.