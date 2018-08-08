Ryan Mullen 6th & Eddie Dunbar 28th in Men’s Time Trial

Last year’s bronze medallist, Ryan Mullen, finished 6th in the Men’s Time Trial at the European Championships in Glasgow today, in a time of 54.19.21 for the 45.7km race against the clock, while Eddie Dunbar was 28th with a time of 58.05.82.

Mullen, who was the second last starter off the ramp, was lying 11th at the first intermediate check and by the second check he had moved up tree places. The Irish rider continued to improve and at the line, he was 6th overall, 13 seconds off a medal.

The 24-year-old Trek-Segafredo rider, winner of a silver medal at the World U23 Championships in 2014, was understandably disappointed with this result in an event he had targeted:

“By my standards I have done a really good ride – power and performance was really good. The top three are pretty light time triallists weight wise, so maybe the parcours of this course was favoured towards the lighter guys. There are some world class names behind me, so I kind of can take that with my head held high – but I didn’t come here to come sixth, I came here trying to win.”

6th today in the European TT champs. 13 secs off a medal. Pretty annoying but I’m very proud of my ride and how I handled the course.

Huge congrats to @VCampenaerts on retaining his title!

— Ryan Mullen (@ryanmullen9) August 8, 2018

Eddie Dunbar was equally disappointed with his performance, while admitting he competed against a top quality field which included World Tour riders:

“It was tough out there – the course was very dead and I couldn’t get on top of the gear – I’m disappointed with that. I didn’t feel sharp at all – I felt I had good power, but felt a little dead. There were 40 top quality guys on the start list today, and half of them are coming out having done the Tour de France, and even the Giro.”

Kelly Murphy and Eileen Burns finished 17th and 18threspectively in the Women’s Time Trial.

Men’s Time Trial

Gold Victor Campenaerts (BEL) 53:38.78

Silver Jonathan Castrovierjo (ESP) 53:39.41 (+ 00.63)

Bronze Maximilian Schachmann (GER) 54:06.16 (+0.27.38)

6th Ryan Mullen (IRL) 54:19.21 (+ 0.40.43)

28th Eddie Dunbar (IRL) 58.05.82 (+ 4.27.04)