Sam Bennett hoping for repeat success at 2018 Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey

Bora-Hansgrohe’s Sam Bennett wants to keep his winning streak going as he heads back to the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey which begins on Tuesday live on Eurosport.

Winner of four stages in the 2017 Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey, Bennett was the indisputable king of sprints last year. The Irishman, who also took three stages this year at the Giro d’Italia, will chase again the green jersey of the points classification but he will face increased competition in the bunch sprints with challengers such as Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) participating.

Defending champion Diego Ulissi will lead a strong UAE Team Emirates as he tries to retain his crown against strong rivals chasing glory on the Turkish blue shores.

Alexey Lutsenko will attempt to make the most of his all-rounder abilities at the helm of Astana Pro Team. The Kazakh, who claimed two gold medals in the Asian Games, won the Tour of Oman in February. Nathan Haas (Team Katusha Alpecin) shone in Oman and will display his punching abilities in Turkey while climbers like the young talent Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida), coming from his top 5 performance at the Worlds, or the experienced Sergio Pardilla (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), will try to make the most of mountainous terrains.

With an incredible 69 wins in 2018, Quick-Step Floors will want more success and so does their sprinter Fernando Gaviria, a rider many view as the fastest man in the world after his two stage wins in his first participation in the Tour de France. Gaviria is coming with the new Colombian sprinting sensation Alvaro Hodeg and veterans who already enjoyed success in Turkey, Maximiliano Richeze and Iljo Keisse.

Edward Theuns is another stage winner in Turkey looking for more success. The Belgian rider from Trek-Segafredo comes this time with one of the most successful classic hunters of his generation in John Degenkolb.

Nine teams from the highest ranks of cycling will line up in Konya to tackle the 54th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey. Ten Pro Continental teams as well as the Turkish National Team will also participate in the prestigious UCI World Tour event over six stages leading to Istanbul.

Teams

UAE Team Emirates

Astana Pro Team

Bahrain – Merida

BMC Racing Team

Bora–Hansgrohe

Quick–Step Floors

Team Katusha Alpecin

Team Sunweb

Trek–Segafredo

Burgos–BH

Caja Rural–Seguros RGA

CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Delko Marseille Provence KTM

Euskadi Basque Country–Murias

Gazprom–Rusvelo

Manzana Postobon Team

Sport Vlaanderen–Baloise

WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic

Wilier Triestina–Selle Italia

Turkish National Team