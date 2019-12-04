Sam Bennett signs two-year contract with Deceuninck – Quick-Step

Ireland’s Sam Bennett has joined the most successful team in the world for the eighth consecutive season, Deceuninck – Quick-Step, on a two-year deal.

The Irish National Champion will be joined on the team by his good friend and lead-out man Shane Archbold, who has also penned a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old Irishman was born in Wervik, Belgium, before his parents moved back to Ireland when he was four. The sprinter grew up in Carrick-on-Suir, the hometown of legendary Irish cyclist, and Eurosport cycling commentator, Seán Kelly.

Bennett’s talent was spotted by Vélo Club La Pomme, Marseille, where he began his path to a career in cycling that saw him turn professional in 2014. Since then the Irish rider has built a reputation as on the of best sprinters around, having taken 42 victories to date, including 5 Grand Tour stages and the Irish National Championship.

Speaking after putting pen to paper on his two-season contract, Bennett said:

“I am delighted to get to sign with Deceuninck – Quick-Step, the team I had a poster of on my wall when I was a kid. I remember going to a race with An Post and seeing Quick-Step at races and I was intimidated by such a big team. I never thought I would be good enough to sign for them, so be able to say that I am riding for them is a dream come true and I can’t wait to get to work with the guys and starting working and racing with them. It is a daunting task to race for this team, but it is motivating and a challenge, having been with my previous team for so long and I feel refreshed.”

Bennett will be joined by Steve Archbold from Timaru on New Zealand’s South Island. The Kiwi has carved out a reputation as one of the best lead-out men in the business, forging a formidable partnership with the Irish sprinter.

Sam Bennett welcomed the arrival of his lead-out man to the team, stating:

“It is fantastic to be having Shane here too. I am delighted for him as he had a few years where he wasn’t getting opportunities, so for us to both be here is special. To have a friend and a work colleague with him, it makes the job easier too.”

Deceuninck – Quick-Step CEO Patrick Lefevere expressed his pleasure at the Irish cyclist’s arrival at the team, saying:

“The protracted nature of Sam’s move has been well documented but I am delighted to have him on board. His palmares alone speaks volumes about his talent and determination, but he is also a great character and another leader to have around the team. We all cannot wait to start working with him.”