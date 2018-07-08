Sarah Healy wins her second gold as she takes 1,500m title in Championship Record time

Sarah Healy has won her second gold medal at the European Athletics U18 Championships in Gyor, Hungary.

The Blackrock athlete, who had already won gold in the 3,000m on Friday, dominated the field to comfortably win the 1,500m title this evening in a championship record time of 4:18.71, running a final lap of 64.31 seconds.

Sarah Healy has ruled the distance events at the European U18 Championships! Two days after winning the 3000m title in a championship record, the Irishwoman does the same to win the 1500m title in Gyor. Ireland’s third gold medal of the championships! pic.twitter.com/si9l0NQqMO — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) 8 Iúil 2018

Prior to the European Championships, the 17 year-old ran the second fastest 1,500m time ever for a European under 18 when she clocked 4:09.25 in Germany. She also ran 2:02.76 when second to Claire Mooney in the 800m at the Belfast International meet, a time that broke Ciara Mageean’s Irish U18 and U20 records.

Ireland has now won four medals at these championships: Healy’s two, Rhasidat Adeleke’s gold in the 200m and Sophie O’Sullivan’s silver in the 800m.