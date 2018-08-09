Shane Breen & Can Ya Makan land Clayton Hotel Ballsbridge Speed Derby

Shane Breen and Can Ya Makan maintained the Irish dominance at the 2018 Stena Line Dublin Horse Show at the RDS on Thursday afternoon by winning the Clayton Hotel Ballsbridge Speed Derby for the Paul Darragh Memorial Perpetual Challenge Trophy.

The combination, who won the Bunn Leisure Speed Derby Trial at Hickstead recently, produced a blistering clear round in a time of 80.85 seconds to take the winner’s prize of over €8,000.

Former World Showjumping Champion Dermot Lennon, riding Vampire, came closest to beating his fellow Irishman, but fell short, crossing the line in 82.44 seconds.

Briton Holly Smith took third place with a clear round in a time of 83.88 seconds.