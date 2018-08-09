Shane Sweetnam leads Irish clean sweep in Stablelab Stakes

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Shane Sweetnam and Indra Van De Oude Heihoef, winners of the Stablelab Stakes at the the RDS

Shane Sweetnam and Indra Van De Oude Heihoef won this evening’s Stablelab Stakes, bringing up another Irish victory of this year’s Stena Line Dublin Horse Show.

A total of 11 combinations took on the new course for the jump-off round, with a number of Irish riders among those qualified.

USA-based Corkman Sweetnam, riding Indra Van De Oude Heihoef, was first to go and posted a clear round in 39.21 seconds, a time that would remain unbeaten, allowing Sweetnam collect the top prize of €16,500.

Mark McAuley was second with Jasco VD Bisschop in 39.80 seconds, with Cameron Hanley and Eis Isaura (39.95 seconds) in third place.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.