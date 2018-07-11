Silver for Ireland’s Children on Horses Showjumping Team at European Championships

The Gain Equine Nutrition Children on Horses Showjumping team has won a silver medal at the European Championships in Fontainebleau, France.

The James Kernan-managed Ireland team of Sarah Fitzgerald, Rhys Williams, Lucy Morton, Ciarán Foley and Isobel Hughes Kennedy (individual), finished on 8 penalties, behind winners Germany on 4 penalties, while Belgium secured the bronze medal on 13 penalties, in the 20-team competition.

Speaking about the team’s success, James Kernan said:

“I am very proud of the athletes today as they fought hard under pressure from Belgium and Germany and delivered outstanding performances to claim silver. I’d like to thank the parents, owners and sponsors without whom today’s team medals wouldn’t be possible.”

Horse Sport Ireland’s CEO Ronan Murphy said:

“On behalf of Horse Sport Ireland, I would like to congratulate these exceptional young athletes on a fantastic performance in Fontainebleau to win the European silver medal. I also want to pay tribute to team manager James Kernan, the HSI high performance committee and our sponsors, suppliers and supporters. I would especially like to mention the parents of these young athletes and the owners of their horses.”

Five Irish teams are competing at this week’s European Championships in Fontainebleau: Children on Horses, Junior & Young Rider Showjumping, Junior & Young Rider Eventing along with one individual in Children on Horses Dressage.

The Children on Horses team are the first team to complete their European Championships campaign.