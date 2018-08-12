Silver for Max Wachman & Cuffesgrange Cavalidam (ISH) at European Pony (Under 16) Show Jumping Championships

Fourteen-year-old Max Wachman from Co Tipperary, trained by Irish International Showjumper Cian O’Connor, and the Irish Sport Horse Cuffesgrange Cavalidam (ISH) have taken the individual Silver Medal at the European Pony (Under 16) Show Jumping Championships in Bishop Burton, in England, this afternoon.

The Irish combination was just outside the medal places coming into Sunday’s fourth round of jumping on a four fault total. They produced two clear rounds in the individual medal decider to claim the silver medal, with an impressive five round total of only four faults.



Credit: @cianoconnorofficial

The Gold medal went to Swede Ingemar Hammarström with Ocean Des As, the only pair to finish the competition on a zero score. The bronze medal went to Britain’s Claudia Moore on eight faults after a jump-off.

Ireland’s Katie Power was 10th with Ghost Rider; Francis Derwin 15th with the Connemara Pony Cúl Bán Mistress, with Lucy Shanahan and Caliber-De finishing in 20th place.



Credit: @cianoconnorofficial

Ireland’s Pony Show Jumping Team Manager Gary Marshall spoke of his pride at his young team’s excellent performance in England:

“We are all absolutely delighted with all our riders here this week. They fought back really well in the final of the team competition and only missed out on team bronze after a jump-off by a single second. The riders improved every day here, it was great team building and they will be even stronger next year.”