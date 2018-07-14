Silver Medal for Ireland’s 4x100m Women’s Relay Team at U20 World Championships

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin

The Irish women’s 4x100m relay team of Molly Scott, Gina Akpe-Moses, Ciara Neville (a replacement for the injured Rhasidat Adeleke) and Patience Jumbo-Gula have won a silver medal at the IAAF World U20 Athletics Championships in Finland.

The Irish quartet’s incredible performance from lane 5 saw them claim the silver medal in a time of 43.90 seconds, behind winners Germany, with Britain taking the bronze medal.

The silver medal is Ireland’s first ever relay medal at the championships.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.