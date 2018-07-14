Silver Medal for Ireland’s 4x100m Women’s Relay Team at U20 World Championships

The Irish women’s 4x100m relay team of Molly Scott, Gina Akpe-Moses, Ciara Neville (a replacement for the injured Rhasidat Adeleke) and Patience Jumbo-Gula have won a silver medal at the IAAF World U20 Athletics Championships in Finland.
The Irish quartet’s incredible performance from lane 5 saw them claim the silver medal in a time of 43.90 seconds, behind winners Germany, with Britain taking the bronze medal.
The silver medal is Ireland’s first ever relay medal at the championships.
SILVER! 🥈
They’ve only gone and done it! Fantastic run in the 4×100 relay. 43.90 for @RunMollyRun13, @GinaAkpeMoses, @ciara_nev100 and @Patience_Jumbo.
Incredible pace from Patience at the end!
What a team, what a day! 🇮🇪 #HerSport #HerAthletics https://t.co/CHGnfM7f9V pic.twitter.com/HWlCaNt1o1
— HerSport (@HerSportDotIE) July 14, 2018