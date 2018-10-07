Sky Sports to remain the home of European golf for at least another four years

Sky Sports and the European Tour have extended their partnership until at least the end of 2022, ensuring that the subscription sports channel remains the home of European Tour golf for another four years.

The agreement will include live coverage of the next two Ryder Cups: Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin in 2020 and Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome in 2022.

A minimum of 35 Race to Dubai events from the European Tour, with a minimum of five Irish and British events, including the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation, the BMW PGA Championship, the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open coupled with exclusive live coverage of every World Golf Championship event, including the Mexico Championship, Dell Technologies Match Play, the Bridgestone Invitational and the HSBC Champions tournament.

In 2018, Sky Sports Golf included coverage of the sport’s biggest events including The British Open, The Masters, U.S. Open, The Ryder Cup, all five women’s Majors and every tournament from the European Tour and PGA Tour.

The station’s award-winning analysis is provided by some of the biggest names in golf, including former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, Butch Harmon and Nick Dougherty.