Sommer’s Silver with 1.90m clearance at U20 World Athletics Championships

Finn Valley’s Sommer Lecky added a silver medal to that won by the Women’s 4x100m Relay team on Saturday when claiming second place in Sunday’s High Jump competition.
Sommer Lecky’s 1.90m leap pic.twitter.com/V1HM1NwyFB
— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) July 15, 2018
Her 1.90m clearance at the IAAF World U20 Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland, was an Irish national U20 record for the event, and she just missed out on a 1.92m clearance during the competition.
Its World Silver for Sommer Lecky @finnvalleyac 1.90 national junior record a q mark for Berlin Europeans first ever Irish individual medal in history at this level .Well done her coach Niall and family pic.twitter.com/0ODCdnB6My
— Patsy McGonagle (@patsyfinn) July 15, 2018
Ireland had only ever previously won two medals in the history of these championships. Antoine Burke’s 2.22m silver medal clearance in 1994 was the last time Ireland won a high jump medal.
Say hello to the WORLD SILVER MEDALLIST
Sommer Lecky shocks everyone – including herself – with a huge lifetime best of 1.90m to make history for the Irish in Tampere. pic.twitter.com/StJboMRPuq
— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) July 15, 2018