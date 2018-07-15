Sommer’s Silver with 1.90m clearance at U20 World Athletics Championships

Finn Valley’s Sommer Lecky added a silver medal to that won by the Women’s 4x100m Relay team on Saturday when claiming second place in Sunday’s High Jump competition.

Her 1.90m clearance at the IAAF World U20 Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland, was an Irish national U20 record for the event, and she just missed out on a 1.92m clearance during the competition.

Ireland had only ever previously won two medals in the history of these championships. Antoine Burke’s 2.22m silver medal clearance in 1994 was the last time Ireland won a high jump medal.

